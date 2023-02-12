Adventist Voices: Greg Hoenes on Racism and Creation Care

In this Adventist Voices conversation, co-hosts Nathan Brown (Signs Publishing) and Dr. Maury Jackson (La Sierra University), speak with Pastor Greg Hoenes (West Region Director of the Southern California Conference) about his chapter in the book A House on Fire: How Adventist Faith Responds to Race and Racism.

Greg Hoenes is a career pastor with more than 25 years of ministry experience in the Central and Southern California Conferences. He became the West Region Director of the Southern California Conference in 2015, where he still serves. Since 2013, Hoenes has also served as an Adjunct Professor of Pastoral Studies at La Sierra University. He earned a PhD in Practical Theology at Claremont School of Theology in 2021, focusing in the area of food, ecology, and religion/spirituality. He also studies the ways that racial categorization, racism, and the construct of “whiteness” connect to ecologies of land and environment, humans, and animals.

This episode is a co-production of The Adventist Voices podcast and Adventist Peace Radio. Listen on Apple Podcasts or below.

Jared Wright is Weekend Editor of Spectrum.

