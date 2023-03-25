Adventist Voices: Ellen White on Masturbation and the Pope

Concluding a 5-part series with Don Casebolt on his book Father Miller's Daughter, we discuss Ellen White's statements about the papacy and Casebolt presents evidence for White's dependence on discredited historians for her statements that the Pope changed the Christian day of worship to Sunday. Casebolt also critiques Samuel Bacchiocchi's contributions to this belief. We conclude by exploring White's idea that masturbation (solitary vice) caused tuberculosis among many ills and was directly responsible for "killing tens of thousands" a year.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Spectrum/ Uzhursky from Getty Images

