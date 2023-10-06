Adventist Voices: Author Matthew Vollmer Explores Loss and Adventism

In this episode of Adventist Voices, acclaimed writer Matthew Vollmer, who happens to also be Ted Wilson’s nephew, discusses his 2023 book, All of Us Together in the End. In it, he explores loss, family, and his own connections to Adventism. The chapter “A Peculiar People” appears in the latest issue of the Spectrum journal and on the website. Sari Fordham also recently reviewed the book for Spectrum.

Vollmer holds a BA in English from the University of North Carolina, an MA in English from North Carolina State University, and an MFA in fiction writing from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. A professor of English, he is a faculty member of the MFA in Creative Writing program at Virginia Tech.

