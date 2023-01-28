Adventist Voices: Adventists on Racism

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
January 22, 2023

In this week’s episode, host Alexander Carpenter talks with the editors of A House on Fire: How Adventist Faith Responds to Race and Racism. Signs Publishing book editor Nathan Brown and La Sierra University professor Maury D. Jackson share how this multi-scholar project was started and why this is a comprehensive Adventist approach to one of the most persistently intractable issues of our time.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Banner Ad: Click for Grow the Vision




Spectrum Sidebar Image: Alma Mater Donations
 
Spectrum Sidebar Image: Click for Civil Rights Tour II

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up