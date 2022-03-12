William Miller's Influence on Ellen White—Adventist Voices

This week, I kick off a new Adventist Voices series with Donald Casebolt about his brand-new book, Father Miller’s Daughter (2022). He talks about his extensive research showing how William Miller’s faulty hermeneutic continues to influence Adventism through Ellen White’s endorsement. Casebolt details more than a dozen examples of Miller's failed predictions—beyond the 2,300-day prophecy—all employing a typological-allegorical method. He also debunks myths about Miller’s originality, shares specific quotes from Ellen White supporting Miller, and also notes the extremely sectarian Millerite roots of the Three Angels’ Messages.

