Video of Spectrum Book Club on 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism

On July 30, the Spectrum Book Club met to discuss 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism (Pacific Press, 2022). The author, Michael W. Campbell, joined to talk about his book, which details how Adventism was under siege in 1922 and at an ideological crossroads between fundamentalism and modernism.

Spectrum team members Alexander Carpenter, executive editor; Bonnie Dwyer, editor emerita; and Carmen Lau, board chair; hosted the discussion.

Michael W. Campbell, PhD, has most recently been a professor of religion at Southwestern Adventist University. In 2022, he was named as the new director of Archives, Statistics, and Research for the North American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He is co-editor of the Oxford Handbook of Seventh-day Adventism and is under contract with Eerdmans to write a forthcoming textbook about Adventist history. He recently organized academic paper sessions at the American Society of Church History and the Conference on Faith and History and has contributed over one thousand articles in popular, peer-reviewed, and reference works. Some of his research interests include a history and theology of the Lord’s Supper, the Taiping movement, and the history of missions. He is the author of twelve books, including the previous volume 1919: The Untold Story of Adventism’s Struggle with Fundamentalism (2019). He and Buster Swoopes contribute a weekly podcast, Sabbath School Rescue, and a monthly podcast with Greg Howell, Adventist Pilgrimage. He enjoys bird watching, racquetball, and Pathfinders. He and his wife, Heidi, who is a PhD candidate at Baylor University in Early Modern History, have two teenage children.

Watch the full discussion below:

Upcoming Spectrum Book Club Sessions

The goal of the Spectrum Book Club is to promote community, give voice to scholarship, and create space for imagination. Adventist Forum prioritizes the opportunity to converse with respect and to notice beauty and excellence. We value academic rigor, humility, faith, and varied voices.

August 27, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Gilbert M. Valentine, Canaries and Ostriches: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979, Oak & Acorn, 2022

Image credit: Pacific Press Publishing Association

