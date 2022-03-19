An Unchanged Ministry—Imago Gei

In 1987, the Seventh-day Adventist church sued SDA Kinship International, claiming trademark infringement for using the name "SDA." The lawsuit has had ripple effects throughout the LGBTQ community and its relationship with the church. Even though SDA Kinship won the lawsuit, after participating in a grueling trial, many of its members left the Adventist Church never to return. Others saw it as a landmark victory that one's religious identity does not exist with the institution, but with people. On this episode, I talk with Floyd Poenitz, president of SDA Kinship International, about the history of the organization and what more we still have to learn from affirming LGBTQ lives.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

