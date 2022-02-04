Trans-Woman | Struggle and Triumph—Imago Gei

On this episode of Imago Gei, Randi Robertson discusses her journey as a trans woman married to her college sweetheart and working as an Air Force pilot for 22 years—as well as being an instructor for a Christian university.

As we end Women's History Month, we are going out with thoughtful consideration of gender and the implications of being a woman or trans woman, both in the church and in society.

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

