The Theodicy of Richard Rice—Adventist Voices

Concluding our tripartite conversation through Dr. Richard Rice’s intellectual and publishing history, in this third episode we discuss his 2014 book Suffering and the Search for Meaning (2014). Perhaps his most widely read work, in discussing it Rice shares brief summaries of the major contemporary theological and philosophical responses to the problem of pain. We also reflect on his life and what’s next for one of progressive Adventism’s most prolific living scholars.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Loma Linda University / Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.