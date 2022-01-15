 Spectrum Website Best of 2021—Adventist Voices

Spectrum Website Best of 2021—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
January 7, 2022

To kick off the new year I talk with Alex Aamodt, editor of the Spectrum website, about the top Adventist news stories and essays of 2021. We also discuss how he became a journalist and what makes for a good Spectrum article submission.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

 

