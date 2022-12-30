Snow + White: Part 2 on "Father Miller’s Daughter"

In part two of a series of conversations with Don Casebolt about his new book, Father Miller’s Daughter, we discuss a minor figure with a large influence on Ellen White: S. S. Snow. Casebolt explains how Snow wrested control of the Millerites in late 1843 and used several highly allegorical interpretations that whipped the believers into a frenzy for October 22, 1844. With historical detail, Casebolt explores several of the texts used and then shows how Ellen White reinforced the questionable methodology even as Snow grew increasingly marginal and erratic.

