Sarah McDugal on Institutions and Abuse—Adventist Voices

In light of recent allegations surrounding Weimar University, I interview Sarah McDugal, an Adventist author of several books on abuse including Myths We Believe, Predators We Trust. McDugal is the co-founder of Wilderness to WILD, an organization focusing on abuse and trauma recovery. After 25 years in media production, a series of life experiences led her to pivot into fulltime advocacy and resource development for women escaping abuse.

You can also read McDugal's interview with Spectrum from 2021.

