Ramona Hyman on African American Healers—Adventist Voices

On this week’s episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Dr. Ramona Hyman, co-editor of the new book African American Seventh-day Adventist Healers in a Multicultural Nation (Pacific Press, 2021). A writer, speaker, and professor at Oakwood University, Hyman is a graduate of Temple University (BA), Andrews University (MA), and earned her PhD from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

