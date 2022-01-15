 Ramona Hyman on African American Healers—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
January 14, 2022

On this week’s episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Dr. Ramona Hyman, co-editor of the new book African American Seventh-day Adventist Healers in a Multicultural Nation (Pacific Press, 2021). A writer, speaker, and professor at Oakwood University, Hyman is a graduate of Temple University (BA), Andrews University (MA), and earned her PhD from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Great Black Speakers / Spectrum

 

