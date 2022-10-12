The Pryde | LGBTQ Senior Housing Project—Imago Gei

Welcome back to Imago Gei. In this episode, the second part of a conversation with Gretchen Van Ness, civil rights attorney and the executive director of LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. She discusses how the LGBTQ affordable senior housing project took flight and why LGBTQ seniors are a particularly vulnerable population. The Pryde LGBTQ affordable senior housing project is a model for how to support the marginalized, provide justice for the outcast, and begin the work of healing past traumas. You can find out more at LGBTQSeniorHousing.org.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Click here for part 1 of this series.

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.