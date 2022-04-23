The Power of Personal Story and Counternarrative—Imago Gei

On this episode of the Imago Gei podcast, I talk with Dr. Melodie Roschman about her dissertation, "Identity, Counternarrative, and Community in Progressive Christian Women's Memoir." When we think about testimony in Scripture—eye-witness accounts, what a person heard or saw, life stories like Ruth and Esther, the testimony of John in Revelation, or the visions of Isaiah and Daniel—personal experience with the world and with God matters.

So what is the place of personal story and memoir when building a reflective theology? How do we include the proverbial Yelp review of certain Christian disciplines or traditions and use it to inform our present beliefs and practices? What is the role of feedback and should it be taken into consideration when building a belief about God?

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

