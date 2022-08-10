Pastoral Equality Profiles: Cinthia in Venezuela

Meet Cinthia Dubraska Guzman Rojas, a current Time for Equality in Adventist Ministry (TEAM) scholarship recipient. TEAM is a private organization supporting the ordination of candidates to pastoral ministry regardless of gender, race, or social class. Visit timeforequality.net to learn more about the organization and how you can contribute to TEAM’s support of women in pastoral ministry.

After four years as an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the Lord gave me three opportunities for “extreme evangelism”: the Great Savannah, the Delta Amacuro, and with the Warao natives. These were beautiful experiences. There, I discovered my talent for personal evangelism, and my ability to relate with those that need Jesus, no matter what their culture or dialect.

Later I attended a Master Guide Camp Meeting with the theme of “Joseph, Achieving His Dreams.” The clear messages from a pastor and a chaplain spoke directly to my heart. I had been thinking of studying theology for the past three months, but I hesitated because I didn’t have the money, and my parents couldn’t help me because they had very little income.

For the last year, I stopped my university studies as a CPA, due to family problems that required that I move back to Caracas. So, I was somewhat fearful of making any decisions. Nevertheless, that night the Lord spoke to my life through the sermon. Nobody knew about my plans, only the Lord and I. That night, the Lord through the pastor said, “Don’t be afraid, I will be with you and will not abandon you. Just as I did with Joseph. The road will not be easy, but I will go with you. You must fulfill the ministry that the Lord has given you.” Those were the words of Pastor Pérez.

After this, I continued praying, and made all the arrangements to attend the Adventist University of Venezuela. I asked for several signs from the Lord to reaffirm that this was His calling. The day before I was to travel to the university, I prayed and told the Lord that I couldn’t go without adequate clothes to attend classes. I told Him that I was ashamed because I did not have many clothes and the clothes I had were not in good condition.

I remember clearly that evening at 7:00 p.m. I heard a knock at the door. It was a grandmother that attended church with her grandson. She brought a black garbage bag and told me the Lord had sent this for me. Inside were dresses, skirts, shirts, shoes, even purses, completely new, and all for me. My God is very great. When the road becomes difficult, I remember each of the miracles that God has made in my life.

Photo courtesy of Cinthia Guzman

