A Pastor Rethinks Almost Everything—Adventist Voices

Shawn Brace, a pastor in Maine, talks about his new book, The Table I Long For (Signs Publishing), in which he tells about changing himself and his church. Brace tells about the moment gathering in a home when he asked, “Why does church have to be more than this?” We discuss drive-by evangelism, pseudo-community, and why it isn’t enough to be “not racist.”

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

