Outed (Jay Wintermeyer)—Imago Gei

Hello friends, welcome back to Imago Gei, a play on the term imago Dei, which means in the image of God because, as humans, we are all entitled to dignity and kindness. This week, I am interviewing Jay Wintermeyer, a union communication director who was outed by an anonymous letter and then forced to resign. We discuss how these types of actions affect the LGBTQ community, as well as better ways to be an ally.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.