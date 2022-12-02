The Openness of Richard Rice, Pt. 1—Adventist Voices

In this first conversation in a multi-part series, I interview Richard Rice, PhD, about his biography and extensive bibliography. We discuss his early life, what he learned in graduate school at the University of Chicago, and the early 1980s controversy around the publication of his book The Openness of God: The Relationship of Divine Foreknowledge and Human Free Will.

Rice is an Adventist theologian and leading proponent of “open theism,” a concept he introduced in The Openness of God (later republished as God's Foreknowledge and Man's Free Will). Open theism has been an influential—and sometimes controversial—topic not only in Adventism but throughout Christian theological studies.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Loma Linda University / Spectrum

