Nigerian Adventism—Adventist Voices

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Chigemezi Wogu, PhD, who recently defended his dissertation on intercultural theology from the Free University Amsterdam. A graduate of Babcock University in Nigeria, Chigemezi discusses the tensions between “pristine” Nigerian Adventism and more recent spirited Pentecostal approaches to Christianity.

An ethnographer and pastor by training, Wogu also discusses the role of empathy in academia and in his work in Berlin, Germany, serving two congregations, one multicultural and the other German-speaking.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

Title image: Chigemezi Wogu / Spectrum

