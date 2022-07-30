New Adventist Music—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
July 29, 2022

In this episode of Adventist Voices, Josh Jamieson and David Ryan Olson talk with me about their brand-new music release, “Here to Stay.” Josh is pastor of modern worship for Anthem, a worship gathering of the Loma Linda University Church that meets Sabbath mornings on the campus. David is producer and mix engineer for Evergreen Records.

We discuss what makes for good praise music, the state of Adventist music “wars,” and what motivates both of them in their ministries.

Listen to this episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and Anchor, or below:

You can also listen to the full song here:

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: Josh Jamieson (left) and David Ryan Olson (right) [credit Anthem x LLUC & Evergreen Records]

