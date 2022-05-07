 Michael Campbell on Adventist Fundamentalism—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
May 7, 2022

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, historian Michael W. Campbell talks about his new book, 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism. We discuss General Conference leadership, Ellen White, creationism, and the continuing problems around hermeneutics.

Dr. Campbell is the newly appointed director of archives, statistics, and research for the North American Division. Previously serving as pastor and educator, Campbell recently was a professor of religion at Southwestern Adventist University.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and Anchor, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

