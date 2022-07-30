Looking Back on Pride Month—Imago Gei

Editor’s note: Throughout Pride Month, the Imago Gei podcast has addressed different topics about the LGBTQ+ experience—especially in the Adventist context. Now, as the month of June has come to a close, here are all the Pride Month episodes in one place, including an interview with Floyd Poenitz, president of SDA Kinship International.

This week on Imago Gei, we end pride month with a heavy heart, discussing the impact of Roe v. Wade upon our lives along with some recent events in which Spectrum Magazine was uninvited to a pastoral convention because of their work associated with empowering LGBTQ people and voices. This week, I have chaplain and spiritual care provider Roxan Del Valle along with myself, Kendra Arsenault.

In honor of Pride Month, I want to talk about what is family. There is often controversy when it comes to LGBTQ marriage and family, and what makes a happy home. Are children worse off if they have two gay parents? Or is there something to be celebrated about LGBTQ love and growing up in queer households?

Chaplain and spiritual care provider Roxan Del Valle joins to discuss.

In this episode, I have a special interview with the president of SDA Kinship International, Floyd Poenitz. In honor of Pride Month, I want to highlight Kinship, the people behind it, and the effort they have dedicated to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ Adventists. In this interview, we discuss the journey of self-acceptance and the often winding and difficult decisions we make along the road to loving ourselves.

As you listen, I hope you enjoy this story of someone who has long been in the struggle for equity and witnessed steady progress towards equality and inclusion in society while continuing to work patiently with churches to envision a safer and more diverse environment.

This week, spiritual care provider Roxan Del Valle and I reflect on a year of LGBTQIA pride along with female sexuality through the lens of the female gaze.

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

