LGBTQ+ PUC Students Discuss a Campus Kerfuffle

Along with faculty sponsor Bryan Ness, PhD, four Pacific Union College students of GASP (Gay and Straight People) discuss what recently happened on campus that created a lot of pain. They also share stories of coming out and explain why a welcoming campus witness can be a great Adventist recruiting tool.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

