LGBTQ Discrimination and Title IX—Imago Gei

On this episode of Imago Gei, civil rights attorney Amanda Ghannam and I discuss why LGBTQ discrimination at religious institutions is, unfortunately, legal. Prosecution of LGBTQ discrimination cases in religious settings is also difficult due to First Amendment complications. So, what is the history of LGBTQ legislation and what is the possibility for legislative change in the future?

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

