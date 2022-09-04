Lesbians, Leviticus, & Eunuchs, Oh My!—Imago Gei

I finish out this series on the Imago Gei podcast about queer theology with professor Matthew Korpman. We discuss the absence of women in the Levitical laws against homosexuality, the broad category of sexually divergent people that eunuchs encompass, and a more inclusive theology that holds an all-embracing view of LGBTQ people in the history of faith.

"I am so sick and tired of people saying that Leviticus 18 and 22 or 20:13 have to do with homosexuality because homosexuality has a definition. It is a sexual orientation that has to involve both sexes, and it has to involve much more than sex, a whole orientation, a whole sensibility. You can be homosexual and never actually have sex."

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

