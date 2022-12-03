King David Bisexual? Sodom and Gomorrah Gay?—Imago Gei

Was David bisexual? Is Sodom and Gomorrah really a reference to homosexuality or something else? On this episode of Imago Gei, I talk with Matthew Korpman about his book Saying No to God and the insights he shares in the chapter "Saying No to Homophobia."

There has often been controversy in the Christian community regarding whether or not Jonathan and David shared more than a strictly platonic relationship. So, what would it mean if David really was bisexual? Would that change our perception of this biblical icon? We also discuss the often-referred-to example of Sodom and Gomorrah, which is a story often leveraged against the LGBTQ community. So is Sodom and Gomorrah really a cautionary tale towards the LGBTQ community or is there another possible reading of the text?

