Is It Safe to Come Out?—Imago Gei

Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum Magazine, and SDA Kinship have come together to bring you the premiere episode of Imago Gei, a podcast to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Today, we are easing ourselves in the conversation by posing the question: Is it safe? LGBTQ church members are often faced with the challenging question: Do I disclose my queer identity in a hostile environment or do I stay closeted until a later day when/if I feel safe? Safe spaces, safe churches, and safe people are the focus of today's topic, as we learn what it means to approach difficult topics with self-energy and learn the effects of hostile church environments on the mental health of queer members.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.