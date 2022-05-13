Healing From Religious Trauma with Dr. Dee Knight—Imago Gei

In this episode of Imago Gei, we discuss healing from religious trauma with Dr. Dee Knight, a clinical psychologist who specializes in trauma and healing. The road to healing is a journey we are all invited to take, and none of us have to take it alone.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

