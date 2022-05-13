 Healing From Religious Trauma with Dr. Dee Knight—Imago Gei

Healing From Religious Trauma with Dr. Dee Knight—Imago Gei

Written by: 
Kendra Arsenault
Published:
May 13, 2022

In this episode of Imago Gei, we discuss healing from religious trauma with Dr. Dee Knight, a clinical psychologist who specializes in trauma and healing. The road to healing is a journey we are all invited to take, and none of us have to take it alone.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

 

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

