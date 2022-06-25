Global Adventist Conversations: What Is Adventism?

In this episode, Spectrum Executive Director Alexander Carpenter speaks with Pastor Jeanne Mogusu, PhD, MPPA, MDiv, from Kenya; Daniël Muller, MA in Philosophy & Society, from the Netherlands; and Bryant Rodriguez, Senior Brand Manager from the U.S. They share what Adventism is to them and what issues they have experienced in their respective fields and cultures.

Global Adventist Conversations

To better understand the local needs and views of our diverse global community, Spectrum is hosting online conversations with very interesting Adventists from around the world. Watch for additional Global Adventist Conversation video and podcast episodes with a wide variety of Adventists coming from Spectrum over the next several weeks.

