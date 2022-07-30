Global Adventist Conversations: How Can Disappointment and Hope Coexist?

At the 2022 General Conference Session the Seventh-day Adventist Church over 2,000 of the top administrative leaders made decisions that will guide the future of the Church. Now that these business sessions are over, how do Adventist around the world feel about the decisions that were made? How do you feel? Can we be disappointed about the path set with these recent decisions and still hopeful about the future of the Church?

In order to get a better understanding of the local, Spectrum is hosting online conversations with very interesting Adventists from around the world. In this episode, Adventists from South Africa, Germany, and the United States share their world-wide perspectives on the events at the 2022 General Conference Session, as well as their dreams for the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Conversation Partners for Episode 4:

Pastor S'duduzo Blose, PhD[c], South Africa

Kendra Arseneaux, MDiv, United States

Pastor Chigemezi Wogu, PhD[c], Nigeria & Germany

Global Adventist Conversations Episode 4

