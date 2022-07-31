GLOBAL ADVENTIST CONVERSATIONS: EPISODE 5, PART 1

Alexander Carpenter
July 31, 2022

In this episode, Spectrum Magazine Executive Director Alexander Carpenter talks with Admiral Ncube, PhD, André Kanasiro, MA, and Kevin McCarty, MA about the current state of the Seventh-day Adventist church, as well as their hopes for the future of the church.

Conversation Partners for Episode 5:

Kevin McCarty, MA, Canada

André Kanasiro, MA, Brazil

Admiral Ncube, PhD, Zimbabwe

Global Adventist Conversations Episode 5

