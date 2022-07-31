GLOBAL ADVENTIST CONVERSATIONS: EPISODE 5, PART 1

In this episode, Spectrum Magazine Executive Director Alexander Carpenter talks with Admiral Ncube, PhD, André Kanasiro, MA, and Kevin McCarty, MA about the current state of the Seventh-day Adventist church, as well as their hopes for the future of the church.

Conversation Partners for Episode 5:

Kevin McCarty, MA, Canada

André Kanasiro, MA, Brazil

Admiral Ncube, PhD, Zimbabwe

Global Adventist Conversations Episode 5

