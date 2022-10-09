Gil Valentine on Robert Pierson—Adventist Voices

Alexander Carpenter
September 9, 2022

In the first of a three-part series for the Adventist Voices podcast, historian Gilbert Valentine focuses his analysis on the main characters in Ostriches and Canaries: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979. For this conversation, Valentine explores the motivations and methods of Robert Pierson, General Conference president from 1966–79.

Listen to this episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and Anchor, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image credit: Gilbert Valentine / Spectrum

