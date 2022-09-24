Gil Valentine on Richard Hammill—Adventist Voices

In the second of a three-part series, historian Gil Valentine focuses his analysis on the main characters in his book Ostriches and Canaries: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979. For this conversation, Valentine explores the motivations and methods of Richard Hammill, president of Andrews University. We explore the difficulties he tried to navigate, including church administrator concerns about the scholarly work and beliefs of faculty.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image credit: Gilbert Valentine / Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.