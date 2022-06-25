GC Session with Alex & Alexander—Adventist Voices

From St. Louis, MO, Alex Aamodt, Spectrum’s managing digital editor, and I talk about the General Conference Session. We discuss the election of Ted Wilson to his third term, some of the motions that passed, and the ways that women’s ordination kept showing up. We also share our thoughts on the general vibe here and how anti-vax Adventists tried to throw a wrench in the proceedings.

