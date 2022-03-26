Gail Rice: A Teacher’s Teacher—Adventist Voices

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, Gail Rice, EdD, shares her story of lifelong learning and work over several decades promoting evidence-based teaching at Loma Linda University.

We discuss her early work as a nurse, her career as a professor in the School of Allied Health Professions, her love for the arts, and the pedagogical approaches she wrote about in her book Hitting Pause: 65 Lecture Breaks to Refresh and Reinforce Learning.

