Free Speech and Religious Discrimination—Adventist Voices

In this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, Juan Perla, MPA, JD, talks about the US Supreme Court amicus brief we submitted last week. A graduate of Andrews University, USC, and the University of California, Berkeley and now a partner at the Curtis law firm, Perla discusses the arguments the brief makes on behalf of minority rights—particularly Seventh-day Adventists and LGBTQ folks who value marriage. The case in question is 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, which concerns the free speech clause of the First Amendment and religiously motivated discrimination.

