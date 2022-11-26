Fighting For Change | History of LGBTQ Rights - Imago Gei

Gretchen Van Ness, Civil Rights Attorney and Executive Director at LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. is the past president of the Women’s Bar Association of Massachusetts and recognized as one of Boston's top LGBT leaders by Boston Magazine. Gretchen has decades of experience in community activism and representing and advocating for the LGBTQ community. She was part of the major movements in the LGBTQ community in the 90s and 2000s that lead to the Equal Marriage Act in 2015. Today, we’re listening in to her story along with the history of LGBTQ rights and the legislation that continues to impact LGBTQ people today. For those of you who would like to know more about our guest today, Civil Rights Attorney Gretchen Van Ness or about the LGBTQ Senior housing project, stay tuned for next week and check out their website, https://www.lgbtqseniorhousing.org/

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

