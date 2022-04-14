Engaging Community Youth with Tech Job Skills—Adventist Voices

Continuing our series on community engagement, I talk with Ronald D. Williams Jr., DMin, pastor of the Macedonia Adventist Church, area leader for the Delaware Valley of the Allegheny East Conference, and program director of the Chester Peace Initiative.

An urbanologist, we discuss his undergrad and graduate-level education in information systems, his first career in IT, and how he turned that previous work into a program to teach youth tech job skills. We also discuss his time in the Nation of Islam and how he leads in the Adventist Church today.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: Ronald D. Williams Jr. / Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.