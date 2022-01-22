Ellen White’s Teenage Dream—Adventist Voices

This week on Adventist Voices, Donald Casebolt talks about his "highly revisionist" new book on Ellen White's formative years, Child of the Apocalypse (2021). Based on his extensive research into contemporaneous accounts and her own statements about her inner life, Casebolt paints a portrait of a teen girl spiritually vulnerable and captured by the certitude of William Miller, forming her identity in a community looking for ecstatic authority. We discuss confabulation, the other Millerite prophecies White endorsed, and why this matters today.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Wipf and Stock

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.