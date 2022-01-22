 Ellen White’s Teenage Dream—Adventist Voices

Ellen White’s Teenage Dream—Adventist Voices

Spectrum Banner Ad: Brazil Week
 

 

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
January 20, 2022

This week on Adventist Voices, Donald Casebolt talks about his "highly revisionist" new book on Ellen White's formative years, Child of the Apocalypse (2021). Based on his extensive research into contemporaneous accounts and her own statements about her inner life, Casebolt paints a portrait of a teen girl spiritually vulnerable and captured by the certitude of William Miller, forming her identity in a community looking for ecstatic authority. We discuss confabulation, the other Millerite prophecies White endorsed, and why this matters today.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Wipf and Stock

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Banner Ad: Click for Grow the Vision




Spectrum Sidebar Image: Imago Gei
 

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up