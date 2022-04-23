Darriel Hoy on Community Engagement—Adventist Voices

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, Darriel Hoy shares her vision for community engagement in Adventism. An ordained minister with 18 years of church ministry service, Hoy is now the communications director for the Office for Regional Conference Ministries and the Regional Conference Retirement Plan.

Hoy earned a BA in public policy from Duke University and an MDiv from Andrews University. Through her years serving in roles such as community ministries director and youth director, she has put community engagement into practice.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: Office for Regional Conference Ministries / Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.