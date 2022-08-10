Composing Music from Cuba to California—Adventist Voices

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, Ernesto Herrera, a music student at La Sierra University, talks about how he went from creating music in Cuba to the USA. We discuss how his Adventist faith, cultural heritage, and interest in mixing the sacred and secular inspires his art.

In this special podcast, we also mix in several of his compositions, sung by the Brigham Young University Singers.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

