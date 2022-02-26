The Community of Richard Rice—Adventist Voices

Here is part 2 of our series exploring Dr. Richard Rice’s books and biography. In this conversation, Rice talks about how he came to write Adventism’s first serious theology textbook, The Reign of God (1985), the airplane ride that prompted Reason and the Contours of Faith (1991), and the students and rabbi who influenced Believing, Behaving, Belonging (2002).

