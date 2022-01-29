 Brazil, Bangladesh, Berrien Springs—Adventist Voices

Alexander Carpenter
January 27, 2022

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Agnes and Carine, two media-savvy Brazilians who served as missionaries in Bangladesh and now spend time learning and traveling in America. We discuss how they met, the role of Pathfinders in Brazilian Adventism, and the ways that globalization is changing the meaning of community.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

You can follow Agnes and Carine on Instagram @2wego and YouTube.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: @2wego on Instagram / Spectrum

