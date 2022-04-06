Bonnie Dwyer on the General Conference Session—Adventist Voices

In this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, Bonnie Dwyer, editor emerita of Spectrum, talks about why the 2022 GC session is important, how leaders are elected, and what changes to policy will have her attention.

We discuss if it’s time for Ted Wilson to go, what qualities the church needs in its leaders, and the wording and purpose of the changes around auditing church membership. We also discuss Bonnie’s recent trip to Spain and her takeaways from walking the Camino de Santiago spiritual pilgrimage route.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

