The Bible and LGBTQ Adventists—Imago Gei

Kendra Arsenaux writes, "This week I am excited to be sharing [Imago Gei] with Pastor Alicia Johnston, the author of the new book, The Bible and LGBTQ Adventists. She addresses queer theology and answers a number of questions about the Bible and what it has to say regarding LGBTQ persons, relationships, origins, and marriage. If you’d like an opportunity to win a free copy of Pastor Alicia Johnston’s new book The Bible and LGBTQ Adventists listen to the end and find out how you can win your free copy today!

On her website, Johnston writes about her book, "As an Adventist community, we turn first to scriptures for wisdom and guidance. But maybe you’ve heard the standard answers and you still have questions. As was true of me for many years, maybe you are unsettled in the back of your mind, you intend to get around to sorting it out, but years go by and you still haven’t. Maybe you, like me, are not satisfied with the institutional church’s approach to this question. Maybe you, like me, long for a better conversation. We don’t want to fall prey to the pressure to avoid the conversation, but we also don’t want an all-out brawl. Many of us recognize that the institution of the church is struggling with this conversation."

Here on the Spectrum website, we're giving away a paperback copy of Johnston's The Bible and LGBTQ Adventists.

To enter: leave a comment sharing one question you have about the Bible and being an LGBTQ Adventist. Comments will count as your entry—one comment will be chosen as the winner.