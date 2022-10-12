Adventist Voices: Jody Washburn on Psychology and Faith

On this week’s episode, I talk with Jody Washburn (PhD, UCLA), Associate Professor of Hebrew and Biblical Studies at Walla Walla University. She explores the intersections between psychological science and theology, particularly in the area of compassion and spirituality. Dr. Washburn is passionate about empowering people to engage with scripture out of their own lived experience. In our interview, she talks about her recent work designing a course that brings together concepts of compassion and wholeness from the Bible, attachment science, and trauma studies. Learn more about her work here: www. compassionandwholeness.com and on Instagram @compassionandwholeness

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: Compassion and Wholeness / Spectrum

