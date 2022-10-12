Adventist Voices: Jody Washburn on Psychology and Faith

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
December 10, 2022

On this week’s episode, I talk with Jody Washburn (PhD, UCLA), Associate Professor of Hebrew and Biblical Studies at Walla Walla University. She explores the intersections between psychological science and theology, particularly in the area of compassion and spirituality. Dr. Washburn is passionate about empowering people to engage with scripture out of their own lived experience. In our interview, she talks about her recent work designing a course that brings together concepts of compassion and wholeness from the Bible, attachment science, and trauma studies. Learn more about her work here: www.compassionandwholeness.com and on Instagram @compassionandwholeness 

Listen to this episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: Compassion and Wholeness / Spectrum

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Banner Ad: Click for Grow the Vision




Spectrum Sidebar Image: Alma Mater Donations
 
Spectrum Sidebar Image: Click for Civil Rights Tour II

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up