What Happened at Annual Council? — Adventist Voices Podcast

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast: from Silver Spring, Maryland, Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, and I recap the four days of business meetings at Annual Council 2021. The gathering of all the world members of the General Conference Executive Committee marks the highest-level decision making for the Adventist Church each year (though due to the pandemic, this meeting was a hybrid live and teleconference format).

We discuss reports from different church departments and related organizations, the introduction of #Teds10 “theological issues facing the church,” how we spent our Sabbath away from the GC, and why it all matters.

