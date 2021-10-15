 What Happened at Annual Council? — Adventist Voices Podcast

What Happened at Annual Council? — Adventist Voices Podcast

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
October 15, 2021

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast: from Silver Spring, Maryland, Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, and I recap the four days of business meetings at Annual Council 2021. The gathering of all the world members of the General Conference Executive Committee marks the highest-level decision making for the Adventist Church each year (though due to the pandemic, this meeting was a hybrid live and teleconference format).

We discuss reports from different church departments and related organizations, the introduction of #Teds10 “theological issues facing the church,” how we spent our Sabbath away from the GC, and why it all matters.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Title image: GC President Ted Wilson delivers his Annual Council sermon on October 9. Brent Hardinge/Adventist Media Exchange (CC BY 4.0)/Spectrum

 

