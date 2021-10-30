Vaccine Mandates, Alaska, & Catholic Ethics — Adventist Voices Podcast

In this episode of Adventist Voices, I talk with bioethicist Mark Carr about the social responsibility of vaccines, his spiritual connection to Alaska, and what it’s like working for a Catholic healthcare system as an Adventist.

Mark earned his PhD in Religious Ethics at the University of Virginia, where he studied ethics in Judaism, Christianity, Islam, philosophy, and healthcare. His dissertation was on temperance and how it helps us manage our emotions when making difficult moral decisions. At Loma Linda University, he gained the rank of professor with tenure and directed the master's degree program in biomedical ethics as well as the Center for Christian Bioethics. In 2016 he returned to his native Alaska as the regional director of ethics for Providence Health, a Catholic healthcare corporation. In his work for Providence, he is responsible for clinical ethics for six hospitals, where he focuses on ethics education, policy, and patient care consults.

