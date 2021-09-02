Tom Stone’s Deuteronomy Project — Adventist Voices Podcast

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I interview Tom Stone about his new book, In the Shadow of the Pyramids: A Reflective Commentary on the Narrative of Deuteronomy, published by WestBow Press. Tom earned a BA in Theology from Newbold College and a PGCE in Religious Education from the University of Oxford. He is an ordained elder at the Newbold Church.

We discuss how Tom, a young religious education teacher, decided to pursue this writing project, how it grew out of his own devotional practice, why he argues that Deuteronomy is a story of liberation with themes of social justice, and how God wants us to change our society so that we prioritize the marginalized and oppressed.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: WestBow Press/Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.